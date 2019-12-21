JKF Youth Cup: Organizers laud Gov. Fayemi, friends

By Akeem Busari

The success of any sporting event depends largely on several factors that include the experience of the organizers, suitability of the enabling socio-economic and political environment and of course, corporate and government patronage.

The Dr. John Kayode Fayemi U15 football competition for boys and girls in the state which is organized by Ekiti State Football Association, the first-ever of its kind in the state, has finally reached its climax.

According to a statement by Ekiti FA Chairman, Bayo Olanlege, the success so far achieved by the organizers of the competition is largely attributable to the support from the state government led by Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, and his delectable wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

Olanlege was quick to reel out notable individuals, governmental agencies and corporate bodies whose logistics and financial support have helped to take the competition to its final stage.

Prof Adio Folayan, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, kick started the project by rallying all the Ekiti state chapter of ALGON to sponsor the production of about 800 ceremonial jerseys for the football competition.

Members representing Ekiti State in the Federal House of Representatives, particularly, Barrister Peter Owolabi, who made a personal donation of 150 customized medals and trophies for individual awards, received notable mentions for their various contributions to the competition.

Hon. Sola Fatoba was commended for giving financial support to the competition as well as sponsoring a female team that has qualified to play in the final of the competition.

Others who made financial contributions to the competition include, Yemi Adaramodu; while the Chief of Staff, SSG, DG/SA Public Bureau and the SA on Communication and Strategy to the state government led other members of the state executives to give moral and financial support.

Olanlege, highly renowned for his resourcefulness, was equally effusive in appreciations for the support the competition is receiving from one of its major sponsors, Zenith Bank Plc, and others such as Foundation Holdings and Gossy Spring Water.

Meanwhile, the finals of the competition comes up on boxing day, Thursday, 26th, December, 2019 at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti.

In the female final, Fatoba Queens FC will trade tackles with FC Phoenix Queens at 1pm to determine the champion in the female category.

In the final of the male category, Gbonyin LG U-15 team will tackle their counterparts from Ado LG by 3pm.

The statement by the EKSFA boss further revealed that some of the guests expected at the finals include the Distinguished Special Guest of Honor, His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, the title sponsor and the Executive Governor of Ekiti State.

Other notable guests of honours include, the Deputy Governor, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, Ekiti representatives in the Federal House of Representatives, and members of Ekiti State House of Assembly.

The chief host is the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of youths and sports, Pastor Michael Awopetu, while the host is the Ekiti state FA chairman, Bayo Olanlege.