Red-hot Nigerian striker celebrates birthday with goal for Israeli club

By Akeem Busari

James Adeniyi continued his red hot form for his Israeli club, Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona, with a goal in a cup tie Friday against Maccabi Petach Tikva in a 2-3 away loss.

The fast paced, strong and skilful forward whose birthday coincidentally,was yesterday, and has been enjoying a rich vein of form scored the equalizer for his side, to take the gruelling encounter into extra time play before his team eventually lost 2-3 on penalties.

In recent times the, Adeniyi who is on loan to the Israeli club from FK Qabala, has continued to attract the attentions and interests of some top European clubs who are eyeing his services in the next transfer window.