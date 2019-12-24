Mediacraft Executive on list of top 50 LinkedIn influencers

Miss Yvonne Okoro, an Account Executive with Mediacraft Associates, the Nigeria affiliate of the Fleishman Hillard Global PR Network, has been listed among the Top 50 Influencers on LinkedIn, by SalesRuby.

The nomination is designed to recognise, celebrate and reinforce the important contributions of business professionals and entrepreneurs to the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The nominees have demonstrated uncanny expertise in the use of LinkedIn to engage, educate, and entertain.

LinkedIn is a social network that focuses on professional networking and career development. LinkedIn is used to display resume, search for jobs, and enhance professional reputation by posting and interacting with other people.

Okoro, a graduate of English and Literature from the University of Benin, joined Mediacraft Associates in 2018.

She is passionate about Communications, financial inclusion, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

She also runs a personal blog (yvonneokoro.org) where she shares her life experiences.

Reacting to the recognition, she said: “This is a great recognition for me, and it is a sign that the world sees what you are doing, and it is a call for even more work. I must say, though, that this was most unexpected. But I am very happy about it, all the same”.

The 50 Top Personalities on LinkedIn are mostly thinkers, leaders, and innovators. The list includes: Professor Ndubuisi Ekekweand Dr. Dipo Awojide, Adora Ikwuemesi among other social media high-flyers.