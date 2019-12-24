There is a better future for Nigerian footballers, says Tijani Babangida

By Akeem Busari

Nigerian footballers home and diaspora have been assured of a better life now and after their careers.

This assurance was given by Tijani Babangida, MON, President of the National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers ( NANPF), in a chat with the media, Monday night in Amsterdam, Holland.

The ex Nigeria international and Ajax of Amsterdam star player regretted the poor and pathetic state of most retired footballers, which he attributed to a lack of proper financial and welfare package.

He recalled that he presently enjoys a welfare package that has been put in place for the footballers while he was playing professional football in Holland.

Babangida enthused greatly about the planned welfare and pension scheme packaged by the foremost players’ union for the benefits of Nigerian footballers home and diaspora.

” We are genuinely interested in the future of Nigerian footballers. Therefore, we working on several life enhancing packages that would ensure our past and present footballers no longer live in penury and anguish amidst the vast wealth they can enjoy as footballers,” the amiable players’union boss remarked gleefully.

Recently, the union had embarked on a nationwide sensitization tour that saw it meeting with players of different clubs on the programmes and ways forward for the collective interests of its members.