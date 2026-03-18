The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is scheduled to preach at Lambeth Palace in London on Thursday as part of activities lined up for President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

Lambeth Palace serves as the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury and is a central site for the Church of England.

According to details of the official itinerary published by AFP, the First Lady will also meet with representatives of the Church of England during the visit.

The visit marks Nigeria’s first state visit to the United Kingdom in nearly four decades and is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

President Tinubu and Mrs Tinubu arrived in London on Tuesday, landing at Stansted Airport ahead of a series of formal meetings.

The visit includes talks with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as well as civic engagements with the large Nigerian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

Mrs Tinubu, a devout Christian and ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has in recent years been active in faith‑based engagements and women’s empowerment programmes in Nigeria.