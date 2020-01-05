Rangers, Enyimba get PS recognition for Evolution 2020

For their continuous great and dominant displays in both domestic and continental football competitions, two Nigerian football clubs, Rangers International FC and Enyimba International have earned the right to be featured in the world acclaimed football simulation video game show developed by PES popularly called PlayStation 2020 edition.

The producers of the football simulation video game decided to feature on the African continent with its latest soccer game for the first time in the history of the computer game show.

Other African clubs that will also feature are Zesco United and Zanaco of Zambia, Al-Ahly and Zamalek of Egypt, Esperence Sportif de Tunis and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, T.P Mazembe of D.R Congo, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa as well as Ashanti Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana.

This development will see gamers having the opportunity to feature players of the oriental sides for their various online games in PS 2020.

Reacting to this development, General Manager of Rangers, Davidson Owumi said that the decision of the online games owners to have the club on its platform goes a long way to depict the level which Rangers have attained and would help sell the image of the club further around the globe.

On the recent slide in form of the team, Owumi said that such was expected of every great football club or footballing nation but re-assured the team’s numerous supporters that Rangers have ‘turned the bend’ and would soon be among the top clubs in the league while also believing that a place in the last eight of Total/CAF Confederation Cup 2019/2020 season is still open for the ‘Flying Antelopes’. Agency report