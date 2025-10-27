The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that nearly 3,000 Nigerian products are now eligible for zero and reduced tariffs under its Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), launched in 2023.

The UK Head of Trade Policy for Nigeria, Ms. Mujina Kaindama, disclosed this during the UK DCTS Roadshow held in Kano.

According to her, the initiative was designed to simplify rules of origin for smoother compliance and ease of access to UK markets.

Kaindama noted that the engagement goes beyond theory, as exporters are being equipped with practical knowledge on how to leverage the scheme to grow their businesses, with support from trade experts.

In her remarks, Dr. Adiya Ode of Propcon+ highlighted Northern Nigeria’s vast agricultural potential, saying the region produces variety of crops that are not only vital to local livelihoods but also hold great export value for international markets.

She emphasized that agriculture in the region remains a foundation for inclusive growth, job creation, and economic transformation.

According to her, the DCTS provides a practical pathway for Nigerian agribusinesses to expand exports and compete globally.

Similarly, the Director of the Investment Promotion Department, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Mrs. Orji Gertrude, disclosed that both countries have been working closely through the ministry since the inception of the scheme to ensure Nigerian business owners have access to relevant information and can successfully take advantage of the opportunities from the programme.

The event was organized by Propcon+, in collaboration with the Kano State Government and the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.