WorldRemit partners Wizall Money to launch mobile money transfer service to Senegal

Leading online money transfer company WorldRemit has joined forces with Wizall Money to launch its first mobile money transfer service to Senegal.

WorldRemit saves the Senegalese community living abroad time and money as they do not have to visit a traditional money transfer agent and pay expensive fees to send money home. Instead, using the WorldRemit app or website, they can send funds online 24/7.

The new partnership with Wizall Money enables WorldRemit customers in over 50 countries, including France, Spain and the USA, to send money home instantly to over 60 000 mobile money accounts in Senegal. Recipients can then store their funds, pay for bills or pay for goods in shops directly from their Wizall Money account.

In addition to the new mobile money service, WorldRemit also offers bank transfer, cash pickup and mobile airtime top-up services to Senegal, so customers can choose the pay-out option that suits their receiver best.

Estimates suggest that the Senegalese diaspora community is almost 560,000-people strong, and the money they send home makes a huge difference to the lives of thousands of families. Senegal is estimated to have received almost $2.5bn in remittances in 2019, accounting for 10% of the country’s GDP.

Mamadou Wilane, Business Development Manager for West Africa at WorldRemit, said: “We are delighted to partner with Wizall Money to launch our first mobile money transfer service to Senegal.

“According to the World Bank, nearly 60% of adults in Senegal remain unbanked. Our new service will enable families across urban and rural areas of the country to receive money from abroad straight to their mobile phone, without the need for an internet connection or bank account.”

Ramatoulaye Fall cisse, Sales Director at Wizall Money Senegal, added:

“The partnership with WorldRemit makes it easy for people abroad to send money to their families. They don’t have to wait hours in the agency anymore because the transfer is made instantly in the wallet. The Wizall Money model allows these families to pay their bills, buy credit or withdraw from our large network of agents, all for free.”