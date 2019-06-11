NSE unveils new online learning platform

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the launch of its online learning platform, X-Academy e-learning, aimed at making quality learning accessible and affordable to individuals, corporations and institutions.

The NSE described the X-Academy e-learning as an innovative online learning platform that offers users ease of access to highly structured and comprehensible self-paced capital market and soft skills learning content at their convenience.

The Chief Human Resource Officer, NSE, Ms Pai Gamde, said, “Since the launch of X-Academy in 2017, we have facilitated over 50 training programmes for over 2,000 individuals. With a carefully curated list of courses led by industry experts within and outside the capital market, X-Academy e-learning will make the training on offer at our brick and mortar X-Academy reach a much wider audience than ever before, thus increasing the number of users and making it more impactful.

“The launch of X-Academy e-learning will redefine learning experiences, as users can now take control of their learning when and where they need it.

This initiative will support our drive to building and sustaining financial literacy, by providing accessible, cost-effective and high-quality learning to our ecosystem. The provision of X-Academy e-learning is surely a breakthrough for us at the Exchange, as we look to give our stakeholders the tools to achieve excellence.”