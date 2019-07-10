Court orders IGP, Kyari to appear Sept 25

Justice Dorcas Agishi of the Jos Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Abba Kyari, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence Response Team to appear on September 25 to show cause why they should not be charged with contempt.

The order is coming seven days after they failed to produce a suspect in court for trial.

The suspect, Mr Nanpon Sambo, was reportedly arrested and detained by the police since February 2019 but had not been charged before any law court in Nigeria.

Agishi ordered that the IGP and Kyari must appear before the court on the next adjourned date of September 25.

“The IGP and Abba Kyari are to forthwith produce the accused person in the registry of the court here in Jos immediately for documentation and transfer to Jos Prisons pending the resumption of the court from vacation.

“They are to appear before this honourable court on the next adjourned date of this case to show cause why the Court should not visit them with the consequence of contempt for deliberately disobeying its orders, “ Justice Agishi held. – NAN.