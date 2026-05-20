Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, paid a courtesy visit to former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday night.

The two Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) leaders met shortly after the party’s screening committee cleared Obi for its presidential primary ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Kwankwaso confirmed the meeting at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

He described Obi as “my brother” and expressed optimism about the party’s prospects.

“Last night, I received a courtesy visit from my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, shortly after his successful screening as the presidential aspirant of our party, the NDC. The future is bright and full of promise,” Kwankwaso wrote.

The visit comes days after Obi and Kwankwaso formally joined the NDC in early May 2026, following their departure from the African Democratic Congress.

The move has been viewed as a significant realignment in Nigeria’s opposition politics ahead of the 2027 polls, with speculation that the two may run on a joint ticket for the presidency.

On Tuesday, the NDC screening committee cleared Obi unopposed after he was reportedly the only aspirant to purchase the presidential nomination form.

The two leaders, who contested the 2023 presidential election on different platforms, have been holding discussions on strengthening the opposition front against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Photographs from the meeting show the two former governors seated together in a relaxed atmosphere, engaged in conversation.